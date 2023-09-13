Possible tornado hits the Killingly area

Doppler radar showed weak rotation in the area at the time and suggested some debris may have been lofted into the air.

KILLINGLY, Conn. — A strong thunderstorm moved through northeast Connecticut just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, and a tornado may be responsible for some of the damage.

The National Weather Service in Boston received several reports of downed trees and wires in the Killingly area. Doppler radar showed weak rotation in the area at the time and suggested some debris may have been lofted into the air.

The first reports of damage came in from Danielson, trees and wires were downed on Wauregan Road. Several trees were reported down on Ledge Road and Shippee Schoolhouse Road, which is in Killingly along the border with Foster, Rhode Island.

The National Weather Service in Boston issued a tornado warning for the storm responsible for the damage in Connecticut after it crossed the border into Rhode Island.

Ryan Breton is a meteorologist at FOX61 News. He can be reached at rbreton@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, X and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.