Thousands lose power in Connecticut storm

Thunder, lightning, heavy rains, and even a tornado touched down across the state.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Saturday's thunderstorms and brief tornado warnings resulted in thousands of Connecticut residents losing power.

A tornado touched down in the Chaplin/Hampton area around 7:30 PM. It was confirmed by Doppler radar which could actually "see" debris being pulled into the tornado. These storms also produced, heavy rain and flash flooding, vivid lightning, some hail, and damaging winds.

Hebron was the most affected area by the storm as of 9:46 p.m. on Saturday, there were reported 3,350 outages. That means over 80% of the town is without power.

Greenwich is second with 1,833 outages but with a much larger population, only 6.46% of the population lost power.

Cities like Hartford, Waterbury, and New Haven were largely unaffected.

To view all outages in the state click here.

Power outage numbers be updated.

