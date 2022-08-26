x
Trees and powerlines knocked down by Connecticut thunderstorm.

A tornado warning was issued for Hartford and Tolland counties earlier on Friday.

VERNON, Conn. — Some neighbors are left cleaning up the damage from Friday’s thunderstorm, which brought down trees, branches, and debris in some parts of Connecticut.

A large branch cracked off a tree and came crashing down onto cars parked in front of the home of Vernon's Marisol Cruz who lives on Skinner Road.

“I heard this really loud noise and I ran to the window and I looked outside the window and I was like…oh my God! I yelled at my husband. I was like, ‘the tree came down, the tree came down,” Cruz said. “It was pretty intense for a few minutes there but the good thing is that the home is okay, we’re okay. Nobody was hurt. Nobody was in the cars.”

10 miles away in Tolland, the storm brought down a tree onto a power line on Goose Lane.

“Our power fluctuated just a little bit and so we came outside just to see what was going on and immediately, there was already a fire department,” neighbor Dylan Johnson said.

Johnson said this kind of thing happens in their area, but this time, they were surprised they didn’t have a power outage.

“There was a lot of wind, a lot of rain, we got the tornado warning right before this happened so we were all a little concerned. We shut our windows because there was water coming in,” he said.

Goose Lane was blocked off Friday evening as the tree hung onto the powerlines.

Over in Windsor Locks, crews worked quickly in the afternoon to move a tree that blocked part of Route 159 near River Road.

The roadway was reopened to traffic after crews cleared the way.

