Thunderstorms roll across Connecticut; outages and road closures in Norfolk

HARTFORD, Conn. — A band of thunderstorms is traveling across Connecticut on Thursday evening, and some parts of the state are already seeing the damage.

The storms hit right in the center of Norfolk, shutting down Route 44 at Route 182, Laurel Way, and Botelle Elementary School. Route 272 south is closed at Village Green.

Jon Barbagallo, Norfolk's emergency services public information officer, shared a photo of one tree that snapped off and landed right in the middle of the road.

Nearly 1,000 Eversource customers in Norfolk are without power as of 7 p.m. Thursday.

The FOX61 Weather Watch Team says the storm will continue through 10 p.m. Thursday. Fairfield and Litchfield Counties saw severe thunderstorm warnings through early Thursday evening as the storms started rolling in.

