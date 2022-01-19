Snow during Thursday morning commute poses challenge for work crews, school superintendents

The rain expected before the snow will also make it difficult for crews to pre-treat roads

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Thursday's morning commute could get messy. What starts as rain early on is expected to turn to snow as temperatures drop right around the time people start to head out for the day.

"The timing of a forecast like tomorrow always make these types of decisions the most difficult," said Steven Madancy, superintendent of Southington Public Schools.

School superintendents are keeping an eye on the forecast and road conditions in the morning to make their decisions about whether to call a snow day.

"Every decision we make is with safety as the first and foremost priority. So I'm not going to risk students' safety just to get a day of school in," said Madancy.

WEATHER WATCH: Snow Thursday morning could make the commute slippery

For public works crews, the timing is also a challenge. Trucks will be out on the roads while people are commuting.

"Everybody's in a rush at that time and you know our plows that try to go to the right speed for safety and also to apply the salt at the appropriate rate so please give plenty of room to the plows," said Chris Holden, deputy director, of Middletown Public Works.

The rain makes things more complicated as well. Crews are unable to pre-treat the roads the night before.

"It's like the mixed bag, you start off with possible rain, so that's one of the challenges with pre-treating. With the rain it could just wash it away and not be effective," Holden said.

Due to that, preparation includes making sure trucks are loaded up with salt and covered, and crews are ready to go early, responding to whatever Mother Nature brings in the morning.

"We anticipate coming in at 3 o'clock, we may get called in earlier if either the weather report or changes or our police department calls us in," said Ray Rogozinski, director of Bristol Public Works.

Crews are asking that everyone plan ahead for what could be a difficult drive to work.

"The one thing that we would ask is to take it easy driving around in the morning. Leave more time for your commute and anticipate some delays," said Rogozinski.

Gaby Molina is a reporter and anchor at FOX61 News. She can be reached at gmolina@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.