Shoreline Communities brace for the season's first Major Storm

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — City officials in New Haven are working late into the night preparing for the upcoming storm. The storm is expected to pack a punch dumping over a foot of snow along the shore. New Haven’s Department of Public Works crews are loading up.

"They’re ready," said Mayor Justin Elicker. "They have the trucks filled up with sanding and salt and we’re preparing for the worst."

The experienced team of professionals has handled these types of storms for years and they say they're ready for the task. The city is taking steps to alert residents to stay safe and warm.

"We reached out to a lot of homeless encampments to make sure that people know that there are places they can go to stay warm. Our elderly services department are reaching out to seniors to make sure that they’re safe," said Elicker.

Grocery stores are busy with shoppers planning meals for the next couple of days. Dee Smith of Branford has a hearty family soup recipe on the menu.

"There’s a bunch of vegetables and pork and yummy goodies," said Smith. "It's soup for the soul."

While Smith was out getting the ingredients, her husband was at home getting out the salt and shovels.

"I’m looking forward to playing in the snow, but not really driving in it because I don’t have the best car for it," said Smith.

Other drivers, even with the best four-wheel drive, are being advised to hunker down.

"Roads will be treacherous at times," said DOT Bureau Chief of Highway Operations Paul Rizzo. "It’s nothing that we can’t handle but again we need motorists to try to stay home if they can."

The DOT has been out on the roads treating known trouble areas on major highways, bridges, and other heavily trafficked roadways. They have 634 crews and another 200 contractors ready to mobilize from 50 different locations around the state.

"We will be out there from when the snow starts to well after it ends," said Rizzo.