CT snow removal company clients already booked ahead of Nor'easter

Days before the snow, companies are already getting flooded with calls from customers.

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — Days before a storm, snow removal companies are already hard at work.

"We check all our plows, make sure everything moves up, down, left, right, check all the hoses make sure those no cracks, fill up the hydraulic oil, get our sanders ready, prepped, cleaned out," said Bryan Litke, of Litke Landscape Service LLC.

The goal is to make sure every piece of equipment and every employee is ready to go.

"No sleep for a few days before, trying to get in touch with my suppliers, my employees, setting everything up," said Conor Gay of G&G Property Services.

With the potential for several inches of snow on Saturday, they're already getting flooded with calls.

"Not only this weekend, the whole year we've gotten, I remember our first storm I think I received like 40 calls in one day and I still have gotten probably 10 today," Gay said.

He said, based on the current forecast, it's likely they'll be out before, during, and after the storm.

"We're just going to probably start at about two inches and start plowing and opening everything up. So all the drivers will plow the driveways, the shovelers will just shovel the sidewalks and then we leave. And then eventually once the storm stops we'll come back and clear out parking spaces and actually salt everything once we're finished," Gay said.

In South Windsor, Litke Landscape Service is preparing for the same.

"It is tough. We've got to be out in all hours of the night, you know, whenever the snow starts falling, we've got to go out and make sure everything's cleared, good to go for everybody," Litke said.

Though there is a plus side; the snow is great for business.

"Yeah, it's great! We love the snow when it comes, but the cold we could do without," Litke said.

Both companies said they have a list of clients that are established at the beginning of the season, and they are booked up already.

