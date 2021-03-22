A sudden change in weather reportedly caught beachgoers by surprise.

One of El Salvador’s top surfers – who was hoping to compete in the Tokyo Olympics – died Friday after being struck by lightning.

Katherine Díaz Hernández was killed on El Tunco Beach, not far from her home.

A sudden change in weather reportedly caught everyone on the beach by surprise. And, the Olympic Channel said a bolt of lightning hit the 22-year-old shortly after she entered the water to train for the International Surfing Association’s World Surf Games, a qualifier for the Summer Olympics that was delayed due to the pandemic.

Bystanders tried to bring her ashore, but they could not save her life.

Díaz Hernández's funeral was held Sunday. Surfers planned a "paddle out" Tuesday to share memories of her.

#Deportes | Último adiós a la surfista salvadoreña que falleció, al ser fulminada por rayo, en playa El Tunco



El presidente del @indeselsalvador, @ybukele ha lamentado el deceso de la seleccionada salvadoreña de Surf, Katherine Díaz.https://t.co/lM8IOYlS7L pic.twitter.com/rC5aCHJzjY — Diario La Gaceta (@DiarioLaGaceta) March 21, 2021

The International Surfing Association described Díaz Hernández as a global ambassador for the sport – an athlete who had proudly represented her country at the ISA World Surfing Games and ISA World Junior Surfing Championship.

"We send our heartfelt condolences to Katherine’s family, the surfers of El Salvador, and to all those in the international surfing community whose lives she touched," the ISA wrote. "We will never forget you."

Díaz Hernández was the daughter of Jose Díaz, president of The Salvadoran Surf Federation. She began surfing at the age of 9 and was also well known in El Tunco for her skills as a chef.

Yamil Bukele, the president of the Salvadoran Sports Institute, wrote that “I greatly regret this death, and I join in the family's pain.”

The tragic event is a reminder of the danger of lightning. Florida is the lightning capital of the United States. It has seen 228 lightning events per square mile each year, more than any state in the country, according to a Vaisala report.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), an average of 49 people per year are killed due to lightning strikes. Hundreds more are injured.

The NWS puts Florida well ahead of any other state for most lightning deaths and injuries.

Just like in the case of the Díaz Hernández tragedy, lightning can come out of nowhere quickly. Lightning can strike tens of miles away from a thunderstorm and is sometimes described as a "bolt from the blue."

No place is safe! A "bolt from the blue" just struck 46 miles ahead of the main line in Oklahoma. This was not from a secondary thunderstorm. Instead, this was indeed a positive #superbolt. Any thoughts, @NWSNorman? pic.twitter.com/nJpgU1dPGo — Matthew Cappucci (@MatthewCappucci) June 25, 2018

In the Tweet above by Matthew Cappucci, you can see the documentation of lightning striking 46 miles from an actual thunderstorm!

This is why the NWS has told everyone since 2003, "When thunder roars, go indoors." That means if you can see lightning or hear thunder, you can certainly also be struck by it.

You should also stay inside for at least 30 minutes after hearing the last rumble of thunder or seeing the last flash of lightning.

Of course, Florida beaches are extremely dangerous places to be during lightning. In fact, no place outdoors is safe if you can see or hear lighting.

Lightning is especially dangerous around Tampa Bay as the corridor between Tampa and Orlando, sees the highest frequency of cloud-to-ground lightning strikes in the U.S.

While it's important to know how to avoid the danger of lightning, it's also important to know how to help someone who has been struck.

According to the CDC, here is what you should do if you encounter someone who has been struck by lightning.

1. Call for help: Call 911 immediately. Give directions to your location and information about the strike victim(s). It is safe to use a cell phone during a storm.

2. Assess the situation: Safety is a priority. Be aware of the continuing lightning danger to both the victim and rescuer. If the area where the victim is located is high risk (e.g., an isolated tree or open field), the victim and rescuer could both be in danger. If necessary, move the victim to a safer location. It is unusual for a victim who survives a strike to have any major broken bones that would cause paralysis or major bleeding complications unless the person suffered a fall or was thrown a long distance. Therefore, it may be safe to move the victim to minimize possible further exposure to lightning.

3. Respond: Lightning often causes a heart attack. Check to see if the victim is breathing and has a heartbeat. The best place to check for a pulse is the carotid artery which is found on your neck directly below your jaw, as shown in the picture

4. Resuscitate: If the victim is not breathing, immediately begin mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. If the victim does not have a pulse, start cardiac compressions as well (CPR). Continue resuscitation efforts until help arrives. If the area is cold and wet, putting a protective layer between the victim and the ground may help decrease hypothermia (abnormally low body temperature).

The Associated Press and TEGNA's Andrew Weil contributed to this report.