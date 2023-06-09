Dozens of Connecticut schools forced to close early due to high heat

The so-called “feels-like” temperatures are expected to hit the mid to upper 90s, making it challenging for schools and student-athletes in the afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARTFORD, Conn. — The sweltering heat forced dozens of schools to close early on Wednesday as meteorologists expect the temperatures to break the low 90s in some parts of the state.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for more of Connecticut that is expected to last through Thursday night. The so-called “feels-like” temperatures are expected to hit the mid to upper 90s, making it challenging for schools and student-athletes in the afternoon.

In anticipation of the heat, Gov. Ned Lamont activated the state’s extreme hot weather protocol, which allows agencies, municipalities and other partners to coordinate with United Way 2-1-1 to ensure cooling centers are available statewide.

Thursday is expected to be the hottest day of the week with temperatures rising into the mid-90s in most parts of the state. A stray rain shower or storm is possible on Thursday, however, the break in the heat will probably happen Friday and into the weekend.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.