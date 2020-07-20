People flock to beach, splashpads in New Haven to keep cool on a VERY hot Sunday

"We got the suncreen, we got the tent, we got the chairs, you name it," said Danielle Ellison of Manchester.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — To beat the heat, hundreds of people headed to Lighthouse Point Park in New Haven Sunday. Making sure to pack all of the essentials, people enjoyed the beach and tried to keep cool, because one thing was for sure, it was hot.

"We got the suncreen, we got the tent, we got the chairs, you name it," said Danielle Ellison of Manchester.

Some families got to the park right when it opened, anticipating a busy day. Usually, Lighthouse Point Park only allows 100 cars in, but expanded it to 300 this weekend because of the heatwave.

"We decided to get here early to make sure we could get in, because we knew it was going to be a scorcher today," said Lizbeth Reyes of West Springfield, MA.

For most people, taking a dip in the water was the key to staying cool. The park also has a splash pad that plenty of kids were enjoying.

"We're swimming in the ocean and we're gonna play," said Brooklyn Hernandez of East Haven.

Others found the shade. Like the Ellison Family of Manchester, who was picnicking in the park.

"The whole family, we've got the whole crew, the whole family. Our first time here, it's beautiful," said Tanisha Ellison.

Even during a day of fun, people had safety in mind.

"We have to social distance, we have our hand sanitizer, and masks," said Aurea Hernandez of East Haven.

On the beach, and at the park, groups were keeping their distance from one another.