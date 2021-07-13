The river rushes and business slows in New Hartford and CT

Tropical Storm Elsa has caused flooding across Connecticut and impacted businesses.

NEW HARTFORD, Conn. — Farmington River Tubing has been in business for nearly four decades and, during the height of the Summer season, they have been forced to shut down.

The reason has been the result of relentless rains from a number of Summer storms and a brush with Tropical Storm Elsa that caused unsafe conditions for visitors to head downstream.

Farmington River Tubing owner Jeremy Harraden said, “I think we’ve seen more closed days this year due to weather and river flooding b than any previous year we’ve been here.”

Harraden added is hope that the raucous waters of the Farmington River will recede, and business will start back up by the end of the week.

Just a mile upstream, Steve Hogan, the owner of FlyFishTheFarmington.com said his fly-fishing outings have been interrupted due to the flooding rains.

Hogan, a trained guide, said this season has been busy and prosperous but, this week, the waters are too high for most anglers to brave.

Hogan said, “I wouldn’t take a client out in these conditions unless they were very seasoned and willing to realize the risk.”

Hogan added he is enjoying a bit of a break in the midst of a busy Summer and looks ahead to more fishing by the weekend.

“By the weekend the (Farmington River) water should be half of what it is now so it will be much more manageable,” said Hogan, “the season is here, and it will go well into the Fall.”

