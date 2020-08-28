The rush before the storm

The K & J Tree Service, of Hamden, is still catching up from Tropical Storm Isaias and they say homeowners can do things to help keep themselves safe after a storm.

COLCHESTER, Conn. — Before the powerful storms rolled through the region Thursday, many companies were on standby...But some were trying to keep ahead of the violent weather.

The K & J Tree Service, of Hamden, is still catching up from Tropical Storm Isaias and they say homeowners can do things to help keep themselves safe after a storm.

"When you wake up tomorrow go outside and look around and make sure you are aware of any hanging or damaged limbs that may not have come down all the way," said Kyle DeLucia, Owner, of K & J Tree Service.

And, he says, pay attention to trees that may have shifted, like a leaning pine on a property one of his crews worked today, which he called a danger.

"Here's some damage here lifting on the driveway and beginning to crack it," DeLucia said, while pointing out the tree leaning a bit.

And, with jobs stacked up, the natural tendency might be to get them done as quickly as possible.

"Safety and production always got to be the most important thing, but first, safety," reminded Jeremiah Reyes, who works high in a bucket for K&J Tree Service.

And safety is the primary objective for Westport based WeatherOptics, which keeps an eye to the sky for their corporate clientele.

"So, instead of knowing if the winds are going to be you know 50–60 miles an hour, they will want to know what does that mean for their power outages, what does that mean for their transportation operations, what does that mean for flooding and infrastructure of any businesses that they have," said Scott Pecoriello, of WeatherOptics.

He captured video of water spout off of Westport, during Isaias, which he called a tricky storm.

"The problem really in Connecticut is the tree density," he said. "That’s simply that you know what these models really need to take into account."

Downed trees, of course, are a major issue for the recently heavily scrutinized power companies.

"But, as we always, we are prepared, we are fully staffed," said Tricia Modifica, of Eversource. "We have line crews, tree crews, support staff all on standby."

PHOTOS: Severe storm hits CT | August 27 1/35

2/35

3/35

4/35

5/35

6/35

7/35

8/35

9/35

10/35

11/35

12/35

13/35

14/35

15/35

16/35

17/35

18/35

19/35

20/35

21/35

22/35

23/35

24/35

25/35

26/35

27/35

28/35

29/35

30/35

31/35

32/35

33/35

34/35

35/35 1 / 35

Eversource is conducting an internal review to identify areas for improvement following their response to Isaias.

"We did prepare for Isaias and that storm was more damaging and devastating than anybody really expected," Modifica said.