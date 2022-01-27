With uncertain weather forecast, crews and officials prepared for all possibilities

"It's a classic case of prepare for the worst and hope for the best," said Eversource spokesperson Mitch Gross.

BERLIN, Conn — Saturday's snowstorm has the potential to bring gusty winds to Connecticut. That means Eversource has all eyes on the possibility of power outages.

"These predicted conditions could cause some problems. You know, if the winds really get up there, that could slow down the restoration," said Mitch Gross, Eversource spokesperson.

Preparations are underway though. On Thursday, crews from Florida and Michigan flew in to help respond to any problems the storm might cause.

"All of our people are ready to go. We continue to bring in additional crews from out of state. All of the equipment is being put in place, everyone's being pre-positioned," Gross said.

However, the tricky forecast means they have to be ready for anything.

That's the mindset down on the shoreline too. New Haven's emergency operations center will be fully activated during the storm, and preparations began as soon as officials found out about it headed our way.

"We're looking at it to be a major event. We'll downsize if we need to but we're not gonna upsize in the middle of the storm," said Rick Fontana, emergency operations director for the City of New Haven.

Even with many questions still unanswered just a couple of days out, there is a plan in place.

"We do everything based on public safety," Fontana said. "We've got to worry about power, we've got to worry about our vulnerable populations, we've got to worry about ensuring the safety of everyone," he said.

Officials said the best way to make sure everyone does stay safe is to stay home on Saturday.

"Make the job easier for our men and women to get these streets cleaned, to get the city reopened, we'll do it as quick as we can," Fontana said.

Ahead of the storm, Eversource officials are encouraging everyone to get their storm kits ready.

