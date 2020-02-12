US Department of Agriculture approves request for disaster designation due to Tropical Storm Isaias

This designation means Connecticut farmers are eligible to be considered for certain federal disaster assistance like emergency loans.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Governor Ned Lamont announced on Tuesday the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) approved his request for a designation of agricultural disaster as a result of the damage the state suffered during the summer's Tropical Storm Isaias.

“Any bit of relief from the damage sustained during this storm will be a benefit to these small business owners,” Governor Lamont said. “I appreciate the USDA for approving this designation, and I encourage any farmers who’ve experienced damage from the tropical storm to contact their nearest FSA office and apply for assistance.”

The disaster declaration was approved by the USDA for five of the state's counties: Hartford, Middlesex, New London, and Windham Counties. Lamont said farmers in the other three counties (Fairfield, Litchfield, and Tolland Counties) will still be eligible for emergency assistance since the areas have been named as contiguous disaster counties.

This agricultural disaster designation means that farmers in Connecticut who experienced production losses due to Tropical Storm Isaias will be eligible to receive federal emergency disaster assistance.



“Connecticut’s agriculture producers have weathered a number of challenges this year, including Tropical Storm Isaias,” Connecticut Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt said. “The USDA disaster declaration will provide much needed assistance to ensure they have the resources available to continue their farming operations.”

Farmers who would like to apply should contact their closest Farm Service Agency office. All applications for disaster assistance under the declaration must be submitted within the next eight months.