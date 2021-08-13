Vernon Parks and Rec offers water safety tips as families flock to beaches and pools during heatwave

Some lakes have signs telling people not to swim if a lifeguard is not on duty. For beaches, it is swimming at your own risk if that is the case.

VERNON, Conn. — Friday was yet another day that felt well over 100 degrees outside. Families flocked to the beach, a town pool, or the pool at their own home. When the sun beats down, running into cold water is the fastest way to cool off.

"Just hydration, umbrellas, the occasional ... you'll see us do this a lot," said Madison Richards, aquatic facility director for the Town of Vernon.

Sometimes, that water does come at risk depending on how deep it is. Amy Watt with Vernon Parks and Recreation advised parents to be aware of water depth before going in.

"Going in depths of the level they're comfortable with and safe in is another key thing if they have not been exposed to the deep end of the water," said Watt, assistant director of Vernon's Park and Recreation.

Some lakes have signs telling people not to swim if a lifeguard is not on duty. For beaches, it is swimming at your own risk if that is the case.

Madison Richards, one of the lifeguards on standby had this message.

"We do not allow flotation devices here. They create a false sense of security. you put your kid in the water with a floatie on - they're not sure if they can swim or not without it, it comes off or it pops, they flip forward, it's not safe," added Richards.

Just last month, two teens drowned in the Farmington River and underestimated the strong currents.

Officials said there was no one by the river to monitor their behavior and assumed swimmers would use their own judgment.

With the pandemic forcing many cities and towns to deal with a lifeguard shortage, it was a greater push for families to be extra careful.

"It was a little bit of a challenge with COVID having struck ... it prevented people from getting lifeguard certified so it was a challenge this year to get certified lifeguards on board," added Watt.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.