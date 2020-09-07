Weather Watch: potential coastal storm could bring tropical rain Friday & Saturday

This system may become tropical storm Fay, if it develops. The National Hurricane Center is giving it at 70% chance.

CONNECTICUT, USA — We're on the WEATHER WATCH for a potential coastal storm Friday into Saturday. This tropical system may actually become the next named system, Fay. The National Hurricane Center is giving this disturbance a 70% chance of developing.

If that happens, it would be the earliest 6th named storm on record.

But it's important to note that the forecast would NOT change if this storm gets named.

Heavy rain, thunder and a breeze are all possible. There is a potential for flash flooding too IF the storm takes the right track but there's still a lot we need to iron out.