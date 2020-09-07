x
Weather Watch: potential coastal storm could bring tropical rain Friday & Saturday

This system may become tropical storm Fay, if it develops. The National Hurricane Center is giving it at 70% chance.

CONNECTICUT, USA — We're on the WEATHER WATCH for a potential coastal storm Friday into Saturday. This tropical system may actually become the next named system, Fay. The National Hurricane Center is giving this disturbance a 70% chance of developing.

Credit: FOX61

If that happens, it would be the earliest 6th named storm on record.

But it's important to note that the forecast would NOT change if this storm gets named.

Heavy rain, thunder and a breeze are all possible. There is a potential for flash flooding too IF the storm takes the right track but there's still a lot we need to iron out.

Credit: FOX61

Right now it looks like scattered showers and storms are likely Friday into Saturday with the steadiest/heaviest rain Friday night into Saturday morning. 1"-2" of rain is possible.

Credit: FOX61
Here's one of our computer models. I wouldn't pay attention to the exact amounts. But it's interesting too look at this storm's potential if it tracks close enough to New England.

