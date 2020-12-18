Wethersfield is a winter wonderland, now the cleanup begins

The beauty of the season’s first significant snow was very apparent in the historic town.

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — It’s felt like winter for several weeks. Now, it finally looks like it. More than a foot of snow was dumped on some of the hardest-hit parts of Connecticut, but residents took it all in stride.

You’ve heard the term 'hardy New Englander.' That’s how we can describe most of the people we spoke with. The snow stopped falling around noon. By evening, the sidewalks were clear, and the roads were too. Motorists were watching for black ice and taking is slow.

The beauty of the season’s first significant snow was very apparent in Wethersfield. "Yes, this is kind of what I had expected. A lot of shoveling but it’s beautiful," said resident Christi Tilton.

But the beauty quickly turned to backbreaking work across Connecticut. Joshua Hinostroza said, "Yeah at least it’s not that heavy slush so it’s easier on your back."

Snowblowers hummed a familiar tune in the residential suburbs of Wethersfield, while the plow drivers worked 14 hours straight to keep you safe. "I can’t thank the workers enough," said Wethersfield Mayor Mike Rell. "They did a great job they pretreated last night. They started plowing just before midnight and they kept it clear for first responders and essential workers going out at night."

By mid-morning, the flakes tapered off. "It was a heavy storm, we got 8 to 14 inches depending on where you are," remarked Governor Ned Lamont as he addressed the state Thursday. "You limited travel as well. That allowed our snowplows to do the job they had to do."

It was a day of fun for the kids. "I like to go sledding and doing snow angels," remarked one little girl. But it was back to work the adults. "Well, work has been delayed so I have to go to work but hopefully just for a few hours and then come back and enjoy the rest of the day with the snow and the kids and having fun," said Esteven Hernandez of Wethersfield.

Also, on Thursday, a rescue for Santa. An inflatable Santa Claus was toppled by the blustering winds outside the Wethersfield Fire Company #1. Luckily, firefighters watching from inside the station were tuned to FOX61 and mounted a quick response. "Yeah, we saw you guys. Now I’m getting attacked by it. We saw you guys on the news reporting about it and you’ve got to keep the Christmas spirit up even when it’s snowing out," said firefighter Jake Barrett.