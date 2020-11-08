x
Connecticut Election Results

Track August 11 Primary Election results across Connecticut. The primary is open to registered Democrats and Republicans. Find real-time 2020 election results for Connecticut’s primary on this page on August 11, 2020 and watch the live results on FOX61 on air. To receive an alert as the results begin to come in, download the FOX61 app and sign up for alerts.

