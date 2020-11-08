Connecticut Election Results
Track August 11 Primary Election results across Connecticut. The primary is open to registered Democrats and Republicans. Find real-time 2020 election results for Connecticut’s primary on this page on August 11, 2020 and watch the live results on FOX61 on air. To receive an alert as the results begin to come in, download the FOX61 app and sign up for alerts.
* Indicates an incumbent
President Dem - CT PrimaryPrecincts: 126 / 728 (17% reporting)
Joe Biden (D)
83%
22381
Bernie Sanders (D)
13%
3439
Uncommitted (D)
3%
718
Tulsi Gabbard (D)
1%
385
President GOP - CT PrimaryPrecincts: 124 / 728 (17% reporting)
Donald Trump (R)
84%
11558
Uncommitted (R)
10%
1408
Rocky De La Fuente (R)
6%
827
CT State House District 126 DEM - PrimaryPrecincts: 1 / 6 (17% reporting)
Stallworth (D) *
56%
20
Barr (D)
44%
16
CT State House District 128 GOP - PrimaryPrecincts: 0 / 0 (0% reporting)
Ethan Book (R)
0%
0
Joseph Borges (R)
0%
0
CT State House District 130 DEM - PrimaryPrecincts: 2 / 5 (40% reporting)
Felipe (D) *
56%
164
Ayala (D)
44%
130
CT State House District 15 DEM - PrimaryPrecincts: 0 / 0 (0% reporting)
Gibson (D) *
0%
0
Wong (D)
0%
0
CT State House District 20 DEM - PrimaryPrecincts: 0 / 0 (0% reporting)
Farrar (D)
0%
0
Haller (D)
0%
0
CT State House District 24 DEM - PrimaryPrecincts: 0 / 0 (0% reporting)
Lacourciere (D)
0%
0
Sanchez (D)
0%
0
CT State House District 28 DEM - PrimaryPrecincts: 0 / 0 (0% reporting)
Bello (D)
0%
0
Montinieri (D)
0%
0
CT State House District 30 GOP - PrimaryPrecincts: 0 / 0 (0% reporting)
Jim Townsley (R)
0%
0
Donna Veach (R)
0%
0
CT State House District 45 DEM - PrimaryPrecincts: 1 / 6 (17% reporting)
DePonte (D)
67%
134
Patalano (D)
33%
65
CT State House District 5 DEM - PrimaryPrecincts: 0 / 0 (0% reporting)
McGee (D) *
0%
0
Stallings (D)
0%
0
CT State House District 82 GOP - PrimaryPrecincts: 1 / 6 (17% reporting)
Michael Skelps (R)
83%
232
Ernestine Holloway (R)
17%
46
CT State Senate District 17 DEM - PrimaryPrecincts: 0 / 0 (0% reporting)
Jorge Cabrera (D)
0%
0
Justin Farmer (D)
0%
0
CT State Senate District 22 DEM - PrimaryPrecincts: 2 / 15 (13% reporting)
Marcus Brown (D)
54%
191
Marilyn Moore (D) *
46%
160
CT State Senate District 26 GOP - PrimaryPrecincts: 3 / 18 (17% reporting)
Kim Healy (R)
64%
417
William Duff (R)
36%
238
U.S. House CT District 1 GOP - PrimaryPrecincts: 14 / 135 (10% reporting)
Mary Fay (R)
59%
694
Jim Griffin (R)
41%
492
U.S. House CT District 2 GOP - PrimaryPrecincts: 21 / 145 (14% reporting)
Justin Anderson (R)
52%
1657
Thomas Gilmer (R)
48%
1525
Political Headlines
- Connecticut Primary Election | Republican Races
- Biden, Trump projected to win presidential primary in Connecticut
- Donald, Ivanka Trump donated to Kamala Harris' campaign 3 times
- Joe Biden selects Senator Kamala Harris as running mate
- Live Results | Connecticut Primary Election
- Fast facts: Who is Kamala Harris?
- Everything you need to know about Connecticut’s primary election on August 11