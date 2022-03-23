Skip Navigation
Connecticut celebrates National Puppy Day
1/114
Sparky 1 year 4 months
2/114
Hersey 6 weeks comes home in 2 weeks
3/114
Liam my son and his French bulldog Tucker 15 weeks his 8th birthday present
4/114
Suki
5/114
Suki
6/114
Bunny
7/114
11 month old Maverick watching TV!
8/114
Larry
9/114
Lindsey Kane
Tucker from Lindsey Kane Credit: Lindsey Kane
10/114
My pup Atticus, aka 'the wookie'. There's a lot of pup to love
11/114
My name is Andy Crisantemi and im from Stafford Springs and this is my pup Jaxon
12/114
This is Oliver patiently waiting for his dinner
13/114
Zipwhip
Benji
14/114
Tucker from Lindsey Kane
15/114
Zipwhip
Sammy 4 months
16/114
Fabio Serrantino
Stella Japanese Chin Credit: Fabio Serrantino
17/114
This is Franklin and his big sister Lady May from Enfield
18/114
Lexi Lou from Tolland
19/114
Handsome Murphy living his best life in South Windsor
20/114
Nelson
21/114
Hank Fox Red Lab - 4 months old Breeder - Pine Mountain RetrieversOwner - The Michell Family, Canton
22/114
23/114
First they're sour, then they're sweet! Fin and Zuri. 4 month old black lab puppies who love to dog holes in the yard! Owners: Ali and Kris
24/114
First they're sour, then they're sweet! Fin and Zuri. 4 month old black lab puppies who love to dog holes in the yard! Owners: Ali and Kris
25/114
Sage - John Tepper
26/114
Mr Spade
27/114
Murphy, Torrington (2 y/o)
28/114
MacKenzie, a Bearded Collie
29/114
Liam. 12 weeks old (cavalier spaniel)
30/114
Dixie from Windham ct.
31/114
Our puppy Blessing 7 weeks to 16 weeks.
32/114
Laser learning to read!
33/114
Our beautiful dog, Rocky. He is a Parti Poodle, 1 year 9 months old. He is a "Love".
34/114
My daughter's dog
35/114
Dakota and River. #nationalpupday
36/114
Mr. Tucker Brooklyn CT
37/114
Sir Domino Bentley Erskine
38/114
Ivy Louise ❤️
39/114
Bella from Bristol
40/114
Our Australian Shepherd pup! Boydie!
41/114
Albie and Mahi from East Haddam, CT
42/114
My "puppy" Shelby turned 5 yesterday. We rescued her from the Middletown Animal Control in 2018
43/114
Chanel from Hartford
44/114
Her name is Marley and she lives in Morris ❤️
45/114
Nessa
46/114
My puppy, Lucy!
47/114
Happy National Puppy Day to our Cody!
48/114
Rascal in the Cone of Shame
49/114
National puppy day and no better way then a toddler with his first puppy
50/114
Enjoying a little beach time. No lobster though.
51/114
Miss Lilly. She had 2 shots at the vet. Looking for a treat. Happy Pupper Day.
52/114
My Morkie Emma who is 11 months old❤️
53/114
Here's our 5 month old Yorkiepoo. Her name is Ginger. Happy National Puppy Day! Val Mercey Windsor Locks, CT
54/114
Right to left Bailey, Cocoa and Ralph. They may look tired but most of the time they are nuts!
55/114
Brittney Michaud
Credit: Brittney Michaud
56/114
Smoothie she is watching Fox 61 ❣️
57/114
Bandit 13 mo. Old
58/114
Beau and Baby My name is Beth Zukowski and I live in Chester CT. These are my two rescue pups, brother and sister!
59/114
This is our lovely tea cup puppy, her name is Sophie
60/114
Our little girl Minnie
61/114
Our three puppies, ( 13 years old ) Jasper on the left, Rose in the middle, ( Jasper and Rose brother/sister ) and Chloe, waiting on a ride in the pickup truck.
62/114
Rogue from Windham CT 5 year old GSD Happy spring!!
63/114
Gypsy, our 4 year old pitty/mutt❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
64/114
Our rescue dog Jocko thinks he's a puppy. Happy National Puppy Day. - Jason and Tonya
65/114
Tuukka 4 months (Finn's brother!)
66/114
Zeus 5 year old black lab always ready for loves from anyone
67/114
Star - Shitzu/Llasa mix Mom Andrea from New Britain
68/114
Happy National Puppy Day to Hank! ❤️ 9 weeks old and loves playing outside!
69/114
Hunnie Spice 7 months old chihuahua Yorkie mix ♥
70/114
Macy Ann in Oxford!
71/114
Winnie and Scout 11 week old Golden Retriever siblings Southington, CT The Callaghan's
72/114
73/114
Pug puppy 11 weeks old. Our Vivi (Vivian) enjoying the temps yesterday...from Glastonbury, CT.
74/114
Rescue from Tennessee. We have had him since January. My grandson adores him. He was looking out the window and Nolan was wondering what was so intere
75/114
Hank is a 9 week old Goldendoodle from Groton! He loves toy, treats and his baby cousin, Landyn ❤️
76/114
This is Kiki she's a catahoula leopard 2 years old Wayne Fish New Britain
77/114
This is Storm! She is a 19 month old rescue who lives in Southington.
78/114
79/114
Ghost and Jax from New Haven. New addition- BFFs!!!
80/114
Happy national puppy day to our 6 month old puppy, Strawberry (as named by our 3 year old daughter)
81/114
This is HarleyJoe & Izzy. Two different types of Jack Russell.
82/114
Dean Delgiudice
Credit: Dean Delgiudice
83/114
Chaz enjoyed daycare. Almost 5 years old but still a puppy at heart. Love By Carol and Rick in Wtby.
84/114
Angus and Seamus
85/114
Bernie the Bernedoodle 3 yrs old From Jack and Bree
86/114
Ken& Rosemary
Credit: Ken& Rosemary
87/114
This is Louie my 3 months old from Southington CT
88/114
Stella Rose 18 months old ! Such a pretty girl!
89/114
Leah Bernese Mt. Dog. Can't fool her EVER!
90/114
Kyra Jones with Duke.... Duke is 8 months old!!!!
91/114
Say good morning ☺️ Juan and Christopher here This is are little love bug. Meet Snoopy , he's a Yorkie terrier. we rescued him last year March 21, he just turn a year on January 4. He's are Little boy daddies love him .
92/114
Chance from Simsbury!
93/114
Lady Stella: a 3 years old Miniature Australian Sheepdog with a blue & brown eye(s)...Tomi P. from E.Hadlyme is her person!
94/114
Our son Sebastiano 9 year old art work of his new friend. Xander
95/114
This is Cookie from North Haven and Cookie just turned 2 on February 20th
96/114
This is Auggie.. the one eyed rescue Wonder pup. Connie from New Milford
97/114
Henry from Monroe!
98/114
Our 2 yr old rottie...Lacey Rose from KY, but lives in CT
99/114
Miss Bella enjoying her car ride. I'm 14 months old and I'm from Manchester ct.
100/114
Lacey's buddy, a VERY large rottie, Ruger. 5 yr old rescue we've had seen New years Eve.
101/114
This is our 'pup' Josie! She's 10 years old. Loves to watch the squirrels in the backyard from her chair. Laura Aldrich, Ellington
102/114
Ember & Blaze. From Groton Owner Scroggins. They are 10 years old .
103/114
Laser 4 months old sunbathing Penny & Dave Coventry
104/114
This is Cruz. He is a 12 week old cavapoo. Half King Charles spaniel and half poodle.
105/114
Happy birthday Mia brook
106/114
This is my puppy Shannon ❤️
107/114
Mom Ivy baby Koodah bear Melissa Norwich
108/114
Bella and her bed-head
109/114
Another picture of Casey.
110/114
Ruby and Moxley. 7 month old Goldendoodles Gary and Molly Stein Torrington
111/114
Buddy in North Windham
112/114
Georgie is a beagle mix. Ann from Cheshire.
113/114
Murphy is a English Cream Golden Retrieve 5 months old
114/114
Pita the wheaten terrier mix is ready for spring in Middletown!
