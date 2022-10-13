Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Sports
Hope61
Nation World
Health
Life
Money
Entertainment
Features
Latest News Stories
Bristol Police officers killed
2 Bristol officers killed, 1 seriously injured in shooting: State police
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
Hourly
7-Day
Maps
Traffic
Closings & Delays
Latest Weather Stories
FORECAST: Heavy rain and gusty wind this evening/overnight
Heavy rain and gusty wind this evening/overnight
Near Me
VERIFY
Watch Live
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Hartford, CT »
68°
Hartford, CT »
Weather
Closings
Advertise With Us
Newsletter
Contact Us
CT Cultured
WorkinCT
#CT Bucket List
The Real Story
You Ask. We Answer.
Foodie Friday
Contests
School Squad
Morning
CT Arts
Student News
Health CT
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Bristol Police officers killed
1/12
FOX61
People leave flowers outside the Bristol Police Headquarters
2/12
FOX61
People leave flowers outside Bristol police headquarters
3/12
Bristol Police
Three officers shot, two killed
4/12
5/12
6/12
7/12
8/12
9/12
10/12
FOX61
Scene in downtown Bristol
11/12
FOX61
Scene in downtown Bristol
12/12
FOX61
Scene in downtown Bristol
1
/
12
×
FOX61
People leave flowers outside the Bristol Police Headquarters
More
Before You Leave, Check This Out
WTIC would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow