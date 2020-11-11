FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media
#SHARE61 | CT families honor their heroes on Veterans Day 2020
Aida Y Raul
Omar Frias, Marines
Aida Y Raul
Hilario Castro, Marines
Jessica Pace
Michael, Army
Paul Veilleux
Sean Kelly served in Iraq.
Paul Veilleux
Chris (born in FT Benning, GA), gradated from EO Smith HS in Mansfield, CT. He was stationed in FT Hood and did 3 tours in Iraq.
Maureen Gurske
Patrick Rooney USN veteran playing bagpipes for Vietnamese kids during a rare moment of calm.
Paul Veilleux
Lucien Veilleux was in the Army Air Corps and flew the Hump in WWII (he was a radio man and I think his highest rank was SGT).
Paul Veilleux
Paul served many places but my last duty post was as Professor of Military Science at UConn (and ROTC Battalion Cdr responsible for the State of CT) which is why I am here in CT. 🙂
Liz Barry
Peter. Army National Guard Staff Sergeant
Aida Y Raul
Brian Ramos, Marines
Sharon Dittbrenner-webb
Sharon Dittbrenner-webb, US Navy Retired
Paul Veilleux
Geppy Veilleux was stationed in the Pacific theater.
Janet Carrano Crean
Carrano brothers. All enlisted at the same time
Krista Goral Kardys
Robert Goral Army Veteran, Marlborough CT
Tracy, Betsy Hardy
112th Infantry Regiment, Heavy Mortar Company
Daphne Lavigne
A. Lavigne served in the US Army during Vietnam from 66-69. He was a Purple Heart recipient by the time he came home.
FOX61 viewer
Carmine Riccitelli, Sr., of East Haven served in the Army
Daughter, Janet Mordino from Wolcott
Veteran Charles Qubeck
Robert Jim Rossetti Sgt. US Army 1965-1968
Lt. Col C.J. Rossetti retired in 1963 after serving 20 years in US Army in WW11, Korea, Vietnam. Passed away 2002.
Victor Merced
I want to congrats my step dad JP a US Army Veteran
Mychelle Gilbert
I would like to share an army photo in honor of My very own personal hero! My son D’Andre Perkins of Waterbury Ct . We are so proud of you and thank you for your service !
Lee Caron
Lee Caron (SSG) served in the US Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, Washington DC
Dan Grammatica
My father was in WWII in Italy just before the fall of Rome and a troop carrier fell on him and he was in the hospital in England for 2 months in a full body cast.
Barry Elliott from Hamden
Barry Elliott from Hamden Ct -45 years ago. All of us retired from service USAF and Me USCG.
Marcin Rzadkiewicz Kensington CT
Marcin Rzadkiewicz Kensington CT
Marcin Rzadkiewicz Kensington CT
Marcin Rzadkiewicz Kensington CT
Son Reid Fraser, Burlington, CT
Lt Joseph Fraser, Hartford, Ct 87 combat missions in fighter bomber WWII Burma. Died in 1947 air crash age 28
Sue Brown
This is my Dad. He's 90 years old and HE IS MY HERO!!! His name is Robert and this is him visiting the Sea Bees museum
Karen Nasuta
Brian Nasuta and Dale Nasuta
Dan Olszewski
My son Tyler Olszewski, 9 yrs in and still serving in the U.S. Air Force Sbase, Minot ND.
Barbara Andriks from South Windsor
This is my late father Andrew Kowalsky from Glastonbury, during World War II. He was in the Army Air Force stationed in England.
Allyson Beals
My grandfather Charles R Beals WWII 1st sergeant company B. Engaged in the 1st Armistice Day.
Marybeth Morin
Roland G. Morin (a loving father of four) originally from New Hampshire, settled in CT and was a resident for over 50 yrs. He was in the US Navy. He was on the USS Princeton and his job was a machine gun operator. He was in Pearl Harbor in WWII. He was shot done and became a POW, but was rescued by a Naval ship. He later decided to return to CT were he lived out is days in West Hartford.
His army pal
My father, Henry P. Lewis, a gunner in the Pacific theater during WWII. - Paul Lewis New Britain Credit: His army pal
Ali Grotjan
Leo D. Grotjan- Army Alvin R. Grotjan- Navy Randy A. Grotjan- Navy James “Tyler” Grotjan- Air Force Credit: Ali Grotjan
My cusin
Credit: My cusin
Dont know
John served in World war 2 was a medic. Lived in Meriden Ct. Credit: Dont know
Laurelanne Rys
Happy Veterans Day to my Dad that handsome devil in the sailor hat
FOX61 viewer
WW2 veteran 99 years old now. James.L. Scovill Sr.
John D’Antona
Navy veteran John D’Antona - U.S.S. Oklahoma City in Vietnam
Bill Flood
William H. Flood of Portland, serving aboard the cruiser U.S.S. Northampton, circa 1956
Bonnie Mahmood
Richard Mahmood Sr., Army, 82nd Airborne 1959
