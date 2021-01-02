Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Hope61
Nation World
Health
Election 2020
Life
Money
Entertainment
Features
Latest News Stories
Connecticut Nor'Easter: What you need to know
Makai from South Windsor enjoyed a romp in the snow.
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
Hourly
7-Day
Maps
Traffic
Closings & Delays
Latest Weather Stories
#SHARE61: Feb. 1 Winter Storm in CT
Wind and snow throughout the state
Sports
Back
High School
UConn
Latest Sports Stories
Here are 12 Super Bowl trivia questions and answers
Does Tampa have an advantage playing at home during Super Bowl LV?
Connect
Back
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
TV Listings
Contests
Newsletters
Latest News Stories
Connecticut Nor'Easter: What you need to know
Myanmar's military takes power in coup, detains Suu Kyi
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Hartford, CT »
26°
Hartford, CT »
Weather
Closings
COVID-19 Vaccine
You Ask. We Answer.
VERIFY
School Resource Center
Contests
Morning
WorkinCT
#CT Bucket List
The Real Story
Real People with Stan Simpson
As Seen on TV
Student News
Drone Zone
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media
#SHARE61: Feb. 1 Winter Storm in CT
1/44
Jaimie Shaw
About 2 inches here in Middletown! Credit: Jaimie Shaw
2/44
Doug Doughty
This is Gunner from Plainville make snow angles this morning out Credit: Doug Doughty
3/44
Juan
Credit: Juan
4/44
Amy
Credit: Amy
5/44
Nellie
Credit: Nellie
6/44
Nellie
Credit: Nellie
7/44
Lisa Bosworth
Credit: Lisa Bosworth
8/44
Charlie Dennis
Credit: Charlie Dennis
9/44
Charlie Dennis
Credit: Charlie Dennis
10/44
Fabio
Credit: Fabio
11/44
Tammy
Credit: Tammy
12/44
Lesa mehl
Credit: Lesa mehl
13/44
Abiajh
Credit: Abiajh
14/44
Peter V.
Credit: Peter V.
15/44
Bobby kolodziej
Credit: Bobby kolodziej
16/44
Kenia
Credit: Kenia
17/44
Mike
Credit: Mike
18/44
Lydia Rodriguez
Credit: Lydia Rodriguez
19/44
Denise Jolin
Credit: Denise Jolin
20/44
Michael
Credit: Michael
21/44
Branon
Bird - Tufted titmouse Credit: Branon
22/44
Meaghan
Credit: Meaghan
23/44
Wendy
Credit: Wendy
24/44
Bill
Credit: Bill
25/44
Chris
Credit: Chris
26/44
Donn
Credit: Donn
27/44
Shami Waller
Credit: Shami Waller
28/44
Kathleen
Credit: Kathleen
29/44
Connie Greenwood
I went for a snow walk.It was delightful. The snow looked like popcorn on the branches. Credit: Connie Greenwood
30/44
Connie Greenwood
I went for a snow walk.It was delightful. The snow looked like popcorn on the branches. Credit: Connie Greenwood
31/44
Connie Greenwood
I went for a snow walk.It was delightful. The snow looked like popcorn on the branches. Credit: Connie Greenwood
32/44
Yamel
Credit: Yamel
33/44
Hazel
Credit: Hazel
34/44
Barb Barber
Credit: Barb Barber
35/44
Barb Barber
Credit: Barb Barber
36/44
Art Palmieri
Credit: Art Palmieri
37/44
Donn Smith
Credit: Donn Smith
38/44
Mike D
Credit: Mike D
39/44
Carmen Herrera
Credit: Carmen Herrera
40/44
Carmen Herrera
Credit: Carmen Herrera
41/44
Bonnie
Credit: Bonnie
42/44
Carmen Herrera
Credit: Carmen Herrera
43/44
Bill
Credit: Bill
44/44
Tyrone
Credit: Tyrone
1
/
44
×
Jaimie Shaw
About 2 inches here in Middletown! Credit: Jaimie Shaw
More
WTIC would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow