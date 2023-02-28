Skip Navigation
CT families and furry friends enjoy the snow
1/20
Brittany Coppola
Credit: Brittany Coppola
2/20
Jennifer Cross
Scooby is enjoying his 25th birthday in the snow today. Credit: Jennifer Cross
3/20
Mitch
Credit: Mitch
4/20
Maryjo
I woke up to snow cushions , Gemma is counting snow flakes Credit: Maryjo
5/20
Cheryl Austin
Credit: Cheryl Austin
6/20
Samantha
Credit: Samantha
7/20
Greg Levesque
Credit: Greg Levesque
8/20
Racheal
Credit: Racheal
9/20
Cheryl Kamansky
Our Shiba Inu puppy on her first snow day! She doesn’t know whether to eat the snow or play with it! Credit: Cheryl Kamansky
10/20
Dana & Patricia Lent
Credit: Dana & Patricia Lent
11/20
Mary
Credit: Mary
12/20
Krista Hany
Felt cute in my new winter jacket. Might delete later. Shoutout to my personal shopper. Link in bio Credit: Krista Hany
13/20
Allison
Credit: Allison
14/20
Lisa Sanchez Gonzalez
Credit: Lisa Sanchez Gonzalez
15/20
Donna
Bink was so Excited at Whatever that White stuff is!! The birds are all coming and Yes!!! It DID Snow! Credit: Donna
16/20
Irina
Credit: Irina
17/20
Lori Moran,Mom
Heading to Bradley Airport to catch her flight to Disney with friends from Woodstock Academy! Credit: Lori Moran,Mom
18/20
Joanne
Credit: Joanne
19/20
Krista Hany
Maddie and Poppy loving this fresh snow! Credit: Krista Hany
20/20
Paul
Credit: Paul
Jennifer Cross
Credit: Brittany Coppola
