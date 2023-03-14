Skip Navigation
Nor'easter creates winter wonderland in Connecticut
1/19
Linda Ruwet
Credit: Linda Ruwet
2/19
Kevin
Credit: Kevin
3/19
Linda Ruwet
Credit: Linda Ruwet
4/19
Kim
Credit: Kim
5/19
Sasquatch
You need to send all those reporters “looking” for the snow to the Litchfield Hills…. Credit: Sasquatch
6/19
Peter L
Approaching 1 foot of snow in Goshen @ 10:30 at 1350 ft elevation Credit: Peter L
7/19
Peter L
Approaching 1 foot of snow in Goshen @ 10:30 at 1350 ft elevation Credit: Peter L
8/19
9/19
Juliet
Credit: Juliet
10/19
Erica
Credit: Erica
11/19
Dan & Jodi
Credit: Dan & Jodi
12/19
Mathew Prindle
13/19
Mathew Prindle
14/19
Jen
Credit: Jen
15/19
Kevin
Credit: Kevin
16/19
John Sullivan
So far, we have 10" of heavy wet snow, and it's still coming down like gangbusters. Credit: John Sullivan
17/19
John Sullivan
Credit: John Sullivan
18/19
Peter L
@ 1ft now @ 1350 ft elevation Credit: Peter L
19/19
Bri Lopez
Credit: Bri Lopez
1
/
19
×
Kevin
Credit: Linda Ruwet
More
