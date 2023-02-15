West Hartford artist creates Super Bowl champion worthy murals

Mural artist Corey Pane’s project centers around football stars, including wide receivers Juju Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson, and cornerback Trevon Diggs.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — If you travel around Central Connecticut, there’s a good chance you’ll see one of artist Corey Pane’s murals stretching along city blocks in several towns. But during this Winter, as mural work has lessened, Pane has gotten busy painting inside his studio on canvas – more specifically creating paintings for various NFL stars.

Pane gained popularity years ago when he became known for the NFL’s “My Cause, My Cleats Campaign”, he’s built relationships with players and their representatives ever since.

"Some of these (paintings) are commissioned either by players or, some of the recent ones I’m doing, are commissioned through their agents or people that help the players." Pane said from his second-story studio.

This week, Pane put the finishing touches on a portrait of Kansas City Chiefs Wide Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, fresh off his Super Bowl 57 victory.

Pane, who has been friends with Smith-Schuster for years said of his painting, “the reds and yellows – those are my favorite colors and I just wanted to do something really bright and exciting, I wanted to bring that fire,” then he added, “I’m going to send it to him this week.”

Smith-Schuster is just one of a roster of clients Pane is doing work for. Currently, there are paintings being created for the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Travon Diggs.

“I love to tie in personal connections and stories,” Pane said. “I’d like to keep rolling with it – whatever comes my way.”

