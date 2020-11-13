Donnie Wahlberg leaves giant tip for server at Massachusetts

The famed actor and Massachusetts native left a tip of over $2,000.

SANDWICH, Mass. — Famed actor and Massachusetts local Donnie Wahlberg is at it again!

In a generous move from the Blue Bloods actor, Wahlberg left a tip of $2,020 for his $35 meal at the Marshland Restaurants and Bakery.

According to the restaurant's Facebook page, when asked about the tip Wahlberg replied "who is next?"

Wahlberg is no stranger to leaving generous tips at restaurants across the country. Earlier this year, he tipped his server another $2,020 at an IHOP.