St. Patrick's Day Hartford Parade

Erika Arias and Tim Lammers with guest commentator Jim Moriarty will host the live broadcast on CW20 beginning at 11:30am on Saturday, March 14, 2020.

The parade will step off at 11:00am from the State Capitol, rain, snow, or shine, and will end at Hartford’s Memorial Arch. The Greater Hartford St. Patrick's Day Parade is organized by the Central Connecticut Celtic Cultural Committee (C.C.C.C.C.), a civic group committed to fostering, promoting and celebrating the contributions of Irish and Irish-Americans to Central Connecticut's vibrant communities.