x
Skip Navigation

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

events

St. Patrick's Day Hartford Parade

Here's everything you need to know
Credit: FOX61

Join FOX61 & CW20  the 49th Annual Greater Hartford St. Patrick’s Day Parade!

Erika Arias and Tim Lammers with guest commentator Jim Moriarty will host the live broadcast on CW20 beginning at 11:30am on Saturday, March 14, 2020. 

The parade will step off at 11:00am from the State Capitol, rain, snow, or shine, and will end at Hartford’s Memorial Arch. The Greater Hartford St. Patrick's Day Parade is organized by the Central Connecticut Celtic Cultural Committee (C.C.C.C.C.), a civic group committed to fostering, promoting and celebrating the contributions of Irish and Irish-Americans to Central Connecticut's vibrant communities.

Brought to you by the following sponsors: The Connecticut Science Center, Scranton Motors Inc., AirTemp, and Electrical Connection.

Credit: FOX61
Credit: fox61
Credit: fox61
Credit: fox61