Kesha to perform virtually at CCSU on April 24

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Multi-platinum pop star Kesha is scheduled to virtually perform at CCSU on April 24.

The "Tik Tok" artist is scheduled to perform starting around 8:15 p.m. to cap off the university's Spring Week. She will also be hosting a Q&A.

CCSU says that students can enjoy a Pre-Show Park in the Kaiser Lot. This will feature free concert t-shirts, food trucks from Craftbird and Milkcraft, a blacklight photo booth, and more.

"The Spring Concert is just the latest example of how CCSU is working to keep students actively engaged on campus this year," said a spokesperson for CCSU in a written statement.

Students will be able to choose from multiple locations to view the concert like Arute Stadium. A giant inflatable screen will stream the show.

CCSU says students with VIP status, earned by participating in a social media contest, will have on-field access along with other perks.

