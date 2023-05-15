New legislation aims to help fans buying concert tickets online

Sen. Blumenthal called Ticketmaster a "monopoly" and is supporting legislation that would allow other sites to sell tickets to help lower prices.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Taylor Swift fans are demanding change after site issues on Ticketmaster during ticket sales for her latest tour.

New legislation is in the works to help customers see more affordable prices and to make sure Ticketmaster isn't the only site selling tickets for shows moving forward.

Online ticket sales are an issue legislators have been keeping an eye on, but more conversation started after the Taylor Swift concert ticket fiasco.

Now it's safe to say there's still bad blood.

"Ticketmaster ought to look in the mirror and say, 'I’m the problem it’s me," said Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

It's a problem that left many Swift fans high and dry trying to get tickets to the Eras tour.

"I almost missed class in the afternoon because I was sitting on ticket master for hours," said Haley Grayson, a Swift fan.

Richmond Le and Haley Grayson, a part of a club at the University of Connecticut for Taylor Swift fans, said the ticketing for the pop singer's concert was a stressful, full-day affair.

Ticketmaster kept crashing, however, luckily they ended up securing tickets for her show, but thousands of other fans weren't as lucky.

"I love Taylor Swift so I felt for the fans shut out and shut down by that ticketing debacle," said Blumenthal.

He said he's a "Swiftie" at heart, but that's not why he's announcing new legislation to address what he said is a "Ticketmaster monopoly."

"Ticketmaster and LiveNation have a stranglehold on ticket sales, they own about 80% of all the venues," said Blumenthal.

When fans were trying to get tickets back in November, Ticketmaster's site wasn't working.

That was the only site selling tickets.

Fans who managed to add tickets to their cart were met with hefty price tags.

The legislation called the Unlock Ticketing Markets Act would eliminate long exclusive contracts concert venues have with Ticketmaster, which will allow other sites to sell tickets, creating competition and reducing prices.

"That meltdown was a symptom of an industry that is a complete mess," said Blumenthal.

Blumenthal is hopeful this legislation will be a bi-partisan effort to help consumers and artists moving forward.

