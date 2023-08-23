Oscar Mayer 'Frankmobile' arrives in Connecticut

The Frankmoblile will be visiting multiple Big Y stores and will also be making a stop at the Dreamride in Farmington.

MANCHESTER, Conn — Oscar Mayer's signature Frankmobile is making four stops at various Big Y locations around Connecticut on Wednesday and Thursday. It will then spend the weekend at Dreamride.

Its first stop was at the Manchester Big Y on 234 Tolland Turnpike from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Frankmobile will then go to the Rocky Hill location at 1040 Elm St. from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The tour continues Thursday to the Simsbury Big Y at 1313 Hopmeadow St., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and then to the Avon Big Y on 255 West Main St. from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Frankmoblile will also be making a stop at the Dreamride in Farmington from Friday to Sunday.

The Frankmobile, which was previously known as the Weinermobile, is a larger-than-life-sized hotdog on wheels with the signature yellow band that shows off the Oscar Mayer logo.

As many as six different Frankmobiles travel the country year-round.

