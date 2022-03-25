A visitor's guide to Minneapolis: NCAA Women's Final Four edition

Whether you're visiting Minneapolis for the NCAA Women's Final Four, or you're a local looking to shake up your routine, we put together a list — with help from KARE 11 viewers — of events, activities and experiences to serve as a jumping-off point for exploration in the City of Lakes.

Walk, run, bike, blade — whatever your mode of transportation, grab the whole family and head south of downtown to hit the trails and enjoy access to five(!) of the city's most popular lakes: Bde Maka Ska, Lake of the Isles, Lake Harriet, Brownie Lake and Cedar Lake. Each stop along the lakes offers the perfect environment for the active among us, while also catering to those more interested in picnics and people-watching.

If you want to barely leave the confines of the city, but need a dose of fresh air, head south to the Minnehaha neighborhood to Minnehaha Regional Park. There, you'll find a 53-foot waterfall, limestone bluffs, Mississippi River outlooks and walking paths through a maze of oak, elm, maple, basswood and cottonwood trees. Have pup in tow? Grab her favorite tennis ball and watch her run off-leash along the banks of the river.

While not technically within Minneapolis city limits, the local favorite sits just a few minutes west of downtown in Golden Valley. Some of the park's many features include gardens, bike trails, a golf club and more.

Minneapolis is home to almost 200 parks, with both regional and neighborhood networks. You can find the perfect park for just about any activity or interest, including off-leash dog parks, gardens, bird sanctuaries, recreation centers and more. If you can't decide on just one, check out the Grand Rounds Scene Byway — a 51-mile trail that provides links to several of them.

Located in a former south Minneapolis firehouse, The Hook & Ladder has become a popular venue for performing artists and local audiences alike, ever since opening its doors in 2016.

The downtown mainstay is famous for giving fans a world-class music experience, spanning just about every genre. During the weekend of the Women's Final Four, you can grab tickets to see Grammy Award-nominated French vocalist Cyrille Aimée , or choose between (or go to both!) nights of performances by five-time Grammy-nominee and proclaimed "Ambassador of the Great American Songbook," Michael Feinstein.

When we say you can catch a show almost any night of the week, that's only partially true — the recently reopened Dakota Jazz Club prides itself on hosting live music every night of the week.

First Avenue is considered legendary to most melomaniacs, who credit the space for casting multiple local acts into international stardom, including Prince, The Replacements, Hüsker Dü and Lizzo — to name a few.

First made ultra-famous by Minneapolis-native Prince, First Avenue & 7th St. Entry continues to draw thousands of music lovers each year. The longest-running, independently owned and operated club also has several other venues operating under its umbrella, including the Fine Line — located right down the street — in addition to St. Paul's Turf Club, and the Fitzgerald and Palace theaters.

What some out-of-towners might not expect is that Minneapolis is home to a lively music scene where you can see a show just about every night of the week. Of course, stadium tours frequent the Target Center and Target Field, but the real heart of the city's musical character lays within its smaller, more intimate venues, that focus on giving a platform to local and national independent artists.

Twin Cities first-timer? Want to learn more about Minneapolis' origin story? Downtown's Mill City Museum sits within the ruins of the old Washburn Crosby Co. Mill (known today as General Mills) on the banks of the Mississippi River. The museum gives a unique look inside the history of the former "flour milling capital of the world," once powered by the Mighty Mississippi herself.

The Minneapolis Institute of Art stands a couple of minutes south of downtown, making it a quick and easy addition to itineraries of any length. General admission to the museum is free, but you can also grab tickets to see special events and exhibits. During Final Four weekend, check out the museum's ongoing free exhibitions, or guarantee your viewing of "Supernatural America: The Paranormal in American Art ."

Along with a flourishing music scene, Minneapolis boasts more than 50 museums, spanning from art, to history, to science. There really is an exhibit for everyone. You can also visit the other side of the river and check out the Science Museum of Minnesota , the Minnesota Children's Museum or the Bell Museum on the campus of the University of Minnesota.

: Food

Minneapolis is home to many award-winning eateries — Young Joni, Spoon and Stable, 112 Eatery — the list goes on and on. However, in this index, we're going to open the minds of visitors to some of Minnesota's arguably most exquisite cuisine: the Jucy (a.k.a. Juicy) Lucy, fresh walleye, and of course, hotdish.

Side note: If you actually want to get an authentic taste of Minnesota, check out Owamni by the Sioux Chef. James Beard Award-honored chef and member of the Oglala Lakota tribe Sean Sherman prioritizes ingredients from Indigenous food producers to bring the "true flavors of North America" in his dishes alive.

We recommend:

Ju(i)cy Lucy

We begin our moveable feast with a dish that's origins have divided Minnesotans for decades: the Jucy Lucy (or Juicy Lucy, depending on who you ask.) The core of a good Lucy — literally the burger's molten stuffed core — is piping hot with cheese that threatens to scorch your mouth and run down your chin like lava if you aren't careful with your first bite. But where can you find the best one, you ask? Well, we've decided we're able to coexist by agreeing to disagree. Two long-standing establishments in south Minneapolis claim to be the "Home of the Ju(i)cy Lucy" — the 5-8 Club and Matt's Bar. Seems like the only way to settle the score is to try one for yourself.

Walleye

Minnesota's official state fish doubles as some of locals' favorite fodder. The flaky freshwater fillet is loved for its subtle sweetness, and luckily for the Land of 10,000 Lakes, can be found in about 1,800 bodies of water throughout the state. Walleye is a popular feature for many places in the city, but we recommend you check out Glueck's, Mac's Fish & Chips and St. Paul's Tavern on Grand to start.

Hotdish