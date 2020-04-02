Ask the Attorney: Injured while delivering package
Ask the Atty,
I deliver packages for a living and while working and I fell on a customer's sidewalk during a snow storm,
breaking my foot. It was still snowing a little bit, but the homeowner did absolutely nothing to remove the snow.
Do I have a case?
Mark O
