Caramel the Guinea pig up for adoption at CT Humane Society

Caramel is a 1-year-old female Guinea pig who is looking for a forever home.

NEWINGTON, Conn. — This week's Pet of the Week is a sweet Guinea pig named Caramel!

Caramel is a 1-year-old female Guinea pig who is looking for a forever home! She's not spayed, so it is highly recommended she stays separate from other male Guinea pigs. Caramel may enjoy living with other females.

She was found as a stray and brought to the Society. After living in a foster home for a while, Caramel is ready for a forever home.

Caramel is available for adoption through the Connecticut Humane Society at its Newington location. Several other caramel-colored Guinea pigs are also available.

For information on adopting Caramel or any other pet from CT Humane, click here.

