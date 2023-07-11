Caramel the Guinea pig up for adoption at CT Humane Society

NEWINGTON, Conn. — This week's Pet of the Week is a sweet Guinea pig named Caramel!
Caramel is a 1-year-old female Guinea pig who is looking for a forever home! She's not spayed, so it is highly recommended she stays separate from other male Guinea pigs. Caramel may enjoy living with other females.
She was found as a stray and brought to the Society. After living in a foster home for a while, Caramel is ready for a forever home.
Caramel is available for adoption through the Connecticut Humane Society at its Newington location. Several other caramel-colored Guinea pigs are also available.
For information on adopting Caramel or any other pet from CT Humane, click here.
---
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
---
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.