Pet of the Week: Tyson

Tyson is one year old and was given as a gift to someone who wasn't able to take care of him.

This little guy is looking for his forever home!

Connecticut Humane Society says he's very social and easy to handle.

They say hamsters love to burrow and hoard food so be mindful not to overfeed him because he just may be collecting it! They'll need lots of bedding for digging and burrowing and CT Humane Society said Tyson love sleeping in his little house!