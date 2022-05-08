'It's magical. It really is' | PoCo Fest returns to North Branford on 20th anniversary

The heat did not keep crowds away who were excited to be back.

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. — Potatoes and corn, however you like them at PoCo Fest in North Branford.

"I like the combination of potato corn, just smush them together and you're good to go," said Michael Urbinati of North Branford.

North Branford has a whole festival dedicated to these foods. PoCo Fest is a tradition celebrating its 20th year.

"Pam Garry who was the recreation director before me, started the festival on the softball field with just one booth selling potatoes and corn and some amusement rides and expanded it throughout the years to what you see here which is beautiful," said Jessie Caetano, recreation director for the town.

Today, the festival attracts thousands of people coming to enjoy the rides, the games, and of course the food.

"I've never been before, I've driven by growing up. Northford is like a small town but this is always like a huge event. You always see like a ton of people here," said Sean Grant of Wallingford.

The heat and humidity didn't stop the crowds. Some shade and ice cold drinks helped keep people comfortable and having fun.

"It is a hot one. There is cold beverages though. We're just embracing it at this point it's been so hot for so long and it's so good to see so many members of a small community show up on such a hot day," said Hannah Guzzo, of Wallingford.

Especially because it's been a longtime coming. It's the first year the festival is back since its hiatus during the pandemic.

"There was a pause but we're back and it's a great time it's great to be here again," Urbinati said.

After all, PoCo isn't just about the potatoes and corn.

"This community has a huge heart and I think it just represents it because people all come together you see them gather under the tent singing songs with all their family and friends, it's just a really beautiful event," Caetano said.

"It's magical. It really is," said Kerry Haynes, recreation supervisor for the town.

The festival continues through the weekend, with fireworks Saturday night. It runs until Sunday evening.

