Disney Stores in Connecticut set to close on September 15

According to the Disney website, the only stores that were left were in West Hartford and Danbury.

CONNECTICUT, USA — It is the end of an era.

Disney announced earlier in the year that it will be closing a large number of its stores. Back then it seemed Connecticut's last two locations in West Hartford and Danbury were safe.

Sadly according to WDW News Today, the stores in Westfarms Mall and Danbury Fair Mall are set to close on September 15.

The closures are part of a 57 store closing across the country as Disney appears to be moving away from brick and mortar stores.

Below is the 25 Disney Stores that are still open. (For those wondering, the closest one to Connecticut is Times Square):

Arden Fair (CA)

Camarillo Outlet (CA)

Citadel Outlets (CA)

Ontario Mills (CA)

Outlet Shoppes at El Paso (TX)

San Francisco Premium Outlets (CA)

The Shops at Las Americas (San Diego, CA)

Silver Sands Outlet Stores (FL)

Tanger Outlets Branson (MO)

Jersey Gardens Outlet (NJ)

Las Vegas North Premium Outlets (NV)

Times Square (NY)

Cincinnati Premium Outlet (OH)

Shoppes at Oklahoma City (OK)

Woodburn Outlet (OR)

Rockvale Square Outlets (PA)

Tanger Factory Outlet-Hershey (PA)

Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach (SC)

Tanger Outlets Sevierville (TN)

Grapevine Mills (TX)

Houston Premium Outlet (TX)

Tanger Outlets San Marcos (TX)

Tysons Corner Center (VA)

Bellevue Square (WA)

Seattle Premium Outlets (WA)

