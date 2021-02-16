High hopes for Drone company in Downtown Hartford

The company now takes up 15,000 square feet inside the Stark Building.

HARTFORD, Conn — Their operation is a far cry from the insurance world, Aquiline Drones hopes a new business model in downtown Hartford finds success.

The company now takes up 15,000 square feet inside the Stark Building at 750 Main Street where they are busy assembling high-end commercial-grade drones that can fetch prices from five thousand to as high as $50,000.

CEO Barry Alexander, an experienced jet pilot in his former life, said “we manufacture drones right here in Hartford, Connecticut aspiring to make Connecticut the drone capital of the U.S.”

Aquiline has recently hired 25 employees with help from the Connecticut Work Force and CT Hires to fill positions to manufacture the high-tech drones.

Gina Oliveira, a drone technician at Aquiline said, “there is just a lot of opportunity out there, we are creating something that’s going to be the future.”

Alexander added that he plans to add another 25 jobs in the next few weeks and that, by the end of the year, Aquiline is working to open a space on the ground floor of the Stark Building so people can interact with the technology in a showroom.