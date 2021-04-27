CT AG, DOB commissioner warn homeowners of unauthorized withdrawals by Mr. Cooper Mortage Servicer

According to officials, errors by an electronic payment vender started the unauthorized withdrawals which happened on April 24 and may have appeared on April 26.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Attorney General William Tong and the Connecticut Department of Banking (DOB) commissioner Jorge Perez are warning state homeowners whose mortgage loans are serviced by Mr. Cooper Mortgage Servicer, formally known as Nationstar Mortgage.

Homeowners under this provider are urged to check their bank accounts for unauthorized withdrawals. Officials say the errors by an electronic payment vendor, ACI Worldwide, started unauthorized withdrawals that happened on April 24 and may have appeared in financial accounts on April 26.

“Connecticut residents who have had multiple unauthorized mortgage payments deducted from their bank accounts may suffer serious financial harm,” Attorney General Tong said. “If your mortgage is serviced by Mr. Cooper, please check your records. If you are a victim of these unauthorized withdrawals, contact the company immediately to begin the process of reimbursement.”

According to the AG and the DOB, the commissioner said more than 480,000 borrowers country-wide have been impacted by the errors, including CT consumers. In some cases, accounts were debited for multiple mortgage payments and the unauthorized withdrawals resulted in overdraft fees and other harms.

“Any unauthorized withdrawals can have a harmful ripple effect on the finances of Connecticut consumers,” said Commissioner Perez. “Therefore, it is paramount every step is taken to ensure they never happen and if they ever happen again they are quickly rectified. We urge everyone with an account with Mr. Cooper to review their financial accounts to be sure they have not been affected by these transactions.”

Mr. Cooper is licensed as a mortgage servicer by the CT DOB and said the errors were likely rectified by April 27 through updates. The company added it promises to correct inaccurate charges and reimburse overdraft fees.

