A local vaccine clinic to honor a loved one lost to covid-19

HARTFORD, Conn. — A covid-19 vaccine clinic with an extra special meaning.



In April of last year, the Wilson family lost their father Leroy to complications of COVID-19.



Saturday they partnered with First Choice Health Centers, to try and prevent anyone else from losing a loved one.



“I am getting emotional because it’s overwhelming but we had to lose him from covid. But other people can benefit from it if they get it so they can live to,” said Lessie Wilson, Leroy Wilson’s Wife.



They brought the vaccine clinic right into the community at the Ebeneezer Temple on Main Street, hoping to reach some of the most vulnerable or hesitant.



“I think it’s really good to have the clinic, because there are still people who really want to have the vaccine, but can’t get to it for whatever reason. Some people are having issues with transportation and making phone calls to get the transportation and some people are just unsure about where to go,” said Shayna Wilson, Daughter of Leroy Wilson.



Shayna reminding anyone who may be hesitant, why they should consider getting vaccinated. “We actually were in the hospital together, and I came home and he did not. So it’s important I want other people to come home like I did. I want other people to have their dads and grandfathers and uncles around for a long time.”



They’ll be holding a clinic just like this one at the Ebeneezer temple again on June 5th.