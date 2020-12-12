Colchester Community say FedEx workers are leaving packages in vulnerable places; calls for a change

A resident says people in her neighborhood have seen a history of packages being left in vulnerable places.

COLCHESTER, Conn. — Neighbors in the Hi Lea Farms Road area and surrounding streets say they have had enough when it comes to FedEx workers leaving packages in vulnerable places, instead of near the house.

Krista Kardys said, “It's just creating a buffet for thieves and it's not right and it has to stop."

Kardys says people in her neighborhood have seen a history of packages being left in vulnerable places and tells FOX61 a time where she had to deal with the issue herself.

Kardys said, “I had a Target package that was left at the end of the driveway, it surprised me because I was leaving for the day and I saw a big box at the end of my driveway, and I called my son and I said you know what come get this box, it can't stay here."

Concerned Kardys reached out to others in the Colchester community on Facebook, and was met with comment after comment, many pinpointing issues with FedEx.

One man commenting saying he bought a rather "large and heavy" Christmas gift and it was found leaning against his mailbox going on to say he is lucky that no one stole the item.

Another woman we spoke to, who doesn’t want to be revealed, says with many people have been shopping online due to the pandemic so package carriers need to be more careful where they place items.

She said, "If there is something important and I run it over I can't just replace it... it also becomes a hassle to try to get an exchange you know with stores not wanting to take accountability they are going to tell us to go through the carrier."

Kardys says the Colchester community may not be alone in having trouble with FedEx...

Kardys said, "Some of the packages that were left out were from Chewy.com so I actually called them to see if they had been getting complaints about FedEx and the person I spoke to said they have been getting lots of complaints… and not just in my neighborhood, but in other states as well."