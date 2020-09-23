Best Buy hosts holiday hiring fair in Sept. and Oct.

The hiring events will be held on September 24-25 and October 3-4. All employees including new seasonal hires will receive at least $15 an hour.

CONNECTICUT, USA — With the holidays right around the corner, Best Buy is hosting a holiday hiring fair in September and October.

The company said on Monday they are looking to hire thousands of people for their stores and distribution centers.

The hiring fairs will be held across the country at all Best Buy stores starting on September 24-25 and October 3-4. The fairs will start at noon and end at 7 PM. All employees including new seasonal hires will receive at least $15 an hour.

Jobs ranging from sales, customer service, merchandising inventory, and more, are available to those who wish to apply. A spokesperson for Best Buy said the hiring fairs may include same-day interviews and on-the-spot-job offers.