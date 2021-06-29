Meals on Wheels presses on during the summer scorcher

Meals on Wheels delivered by both drivers and volunteers of CRT is a daily service that provides meals to homebound seniors.

WETHERSFIELD, Conn — Record-breaking heat and high humidity brought triple-digit feels like temperatures to the state. But for the Community Renewal Team, the work pressed on.

Meals on Wheels delivered by both drivers and volunteers of CRT is a daily service that provides meals to homebound seniors. Given the weather conditions, they also made wellness checks.

“That wellness check on a day like today when it’s very very hot, to make sure that the seniors are OK or in a situation that could be dangerous for them with their own personal health. If for some reason the house is too hot making sure that local services are going to be contacted to intervene,” said Communications Director Jason Black.

Wade Lay, Transportation Manager at CRT, hit the road on Tuesday, with the two-compartment truck which features a cooler and a heater for the meals. Due to the high heat, it caused a few of the trucks to overheat.

“We get out and just do what we got to do. But as far as the trucks that broke down will get another truck out for them and they get back on the road” said Lay

On the receiving end of each door, knock was a thankful face just trying to stay cool.

“I’ve been trying to go out in the morning time and then I come in turn on my air conditioning and chill out a little while that’s about it,” Said Eddie Koglt.

