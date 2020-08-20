The New Haven Police Department is hiring

The application process started this past Monday. To apply click the link at the bottom of the article.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Given the recently passed police accountability bill, that passed the Connecticut legislature, and the scrutiny that police are under nationwide, why anyone would want to apply to be a police officer?

"Well, if people want change, I tell them to be a part of the change," said Sgt. Dana Smith, of the New Haven Police Department, which is recruiting prospective new police officers.

Before a new contract was recently enacted, New Haven police officers were the lowest-paid among the larger cities in the state, but that has changed.

"You start off at around 50 grand and we still have a pension," said Smith. "So, that’s another aspect as well. You definitely have job security and, buy your third year within the PD, once you make it to your third year, your salary is roughly about 75 almost 80 grand, depending on what year that you come on in."

The application process started this past Monday. So, police officers are handing out applications and having conversations in all parts of the city about their efforts to be more representative of their community, meaning more black and brown officers.

"We’re out here like 'hey, come on out, we are hiring,'" said Smith. "I know there’s some good people around here. There are good people within the city. Come on out."