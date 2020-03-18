2 men injured in Bloomfield double shooting

One man was shot in the arm while another man required surgery after getting shot in the abdomen.

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — Two people were shot Wednesday afternoon.

Police said that they were told by Hartford police two people were at Saint Francis Hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims said that the shooting happened in the area of Blue Hills Avenue.

Officers were able to find out the shooting happened on Gilbert Avenue, but could not find a crime scene. Police were told that two men were sitting in a car when the suspect approached them. There was a brief conversation, then shots were fired into the car.

