After 8 years, feds get guilty verdict in Hartford murder

Valentin Santos was found shot multiple times in a Hartford backyard in 2013.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A federal jury has convicted a Hartford man of a murder that happened eight years ago.

U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery, the F.B.I., and Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody announced on Wednesday that 31-year-old Antwane Williams-Bey, also known as “Buck,” was found guilty of the drug-related murder of Valentin Santos Jr. in Hartford in 2013.

The trial before began on October 20 and the jury returned the guilty verdict Wednesday afternoon.

The 2013 murder was the subject of a FOX61 Cold Case profile two years after the slaying.

On the night of August 12th, 2013, Hartford Police received a report of shots fired on Linnmore Street, but could find nothing. In the morning another caller said there was a dead person lying in the backyard of 321 Linnmore. Police found the lifeless body of Valentin Santos, age 21, lying face down in the backyard.

Police found bullet casings all around the victim and on top of him, indicating that after the victim was on the ground that someone stood over him and shot him as he lay prone. Police also believed thought to have tried to crawl away from his attackers after being shot.

Santos had a history of drug offenses and there were multiple suspects at the time.

Williams-Bey has been detained in federal custody since February 2017 and is currently serving an 84-month federal sentence for distributing heroin and crack cocaine.

According to evidence at trial, on August 12, 2013, Williams-Bey, a member of the Orange Street Killas (OSK) street gang, shot and killed Santos, also known as “Macho” and “Ubby,” in retaliation for a theft of Williams-Bey’s drug stash/money. Santos was shot approximately 12 times, mostly in the back.

At sentencing, which is not scheduled, Williams-Bey faces a maximum term of imprisonment of life.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.