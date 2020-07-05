Anthony Todt in jailhouse phone call: 'I don’t remember anything'

Colchester physical therapist Anthony Todt is charged with murdering his wife, children, and dog in Florida. In a call, he said he doesn’t remember.

CELEBRATION, Fla. — Back in December, police arrested Anthony Todt of Colchester after his family was found dead in a Florida home.

The family was not heard from for weeks. For the first time, FOX61 heard from Todft through a jailhouse phone call released Wednesday.

Todt: I don't remember anything pretty much over Christmas and the first week I got here. I don't remember coming here

That is what Todt told a relative in February, just weeks after police charged him with the killing of his wife, three children and dog in Celebration, Florida.

Investigators said he had been living with their decomposed bodies in the home for several weeks.

The Colchester physical therapist sounded confused on the phone call and said all he remembers is waking up at the hospital. He then asked his relative if she has spoken to his attorney yet.

Relative: She wouldn't tell me anything. I feel like I've had to ... it's really hard on this side trying to see if you're okay

Todt: I don't even know what is going on.

At one point, Todt became slightly emotional.

Relative: Is mom okay? Um ... um ...

Todft: It's okay, you don't have to answer

Relative: Well, hold on. Give me a sec to think about. She's okay. She's obviously very upset. She's re-living a lot.

Todt: Tell her I love her please

Relative: I will

Todt said he went to the family's condo, a home they rented to look for his daughter's necklace.

Todt: Also, the night everything happened ... Okay, I'm going to tell you this. I went over because Zoe wanted her Mickey Mouse necklace for reasons you'll find out later

Todt then said when he stepped into the condo, he could not find the necklace, something he seemed upset about. He said he next thing he remembered is waking up later than expected.

Todt: I fell asleep. I was supposed to wake up at 11 and 11:30. I didn't wake up until the next morning

After talking about the necklace, Todt talked about the bits and pieces he does remember which is the day he was arrested.

He said his wife, Megan had on her wedding ring when she died.

Todt: She had my wedding ring on her thumb

Relative: Okay, okay. So I will figure out ... I don't know who has your necklace then

Todt said with him in isolation, this was the first call he was allowed to make and he said it "took hoops to jump through."