Branford doctor arrested for alleged sexual assault

Dr. Michael Sheehan has been employed by Branford Pediatric & Adolescents since 2008.

BRANFORD, Conn. — A Branford doctor was arrested on Friday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 20-year-old woman who was a patient of his.

Branford police said Dr. Michael Sheehan was arrested for sexual assault.

An investigation led by the Branford Police Department's Detective Division revealed that in late June, Sheehan allegedly sexually assaulted a 20-year-old woman during a scheduled medical examination. The police did not reveal any other details about the incident.

Sheehan has been employed by Branford Pediatric & Adolescents since July 1, 2008, and worked in both the Clinton and Branford offices.

He was released from police custody after posting a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in New Haven court on August 1.

Anyone with information regarding this case should email Sergeant Clerkin atmclerkin@branfordpolice.com. Anonymous tips can be submitted to 203-315-3909.

