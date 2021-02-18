Bridgeport restaurant owner charged with bribery, hindering prosecution and interfering

For both charges, the suspect could be facing a total of six years in prison. He is scheduled in Bridgeport Superior Court on February 25.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn — A Trumbull man was arrested Wednesday on several charges including bribery.

John Vazzano, 58, was charged with offering a bribe to stop law officials investigate sexual allegations against two employees at the restaurant he owns in Bridgeport, according to the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, someone related to a former employee of Vazzano's restaurant reported sexual assault and harassment of the employee that happened in November and/or December 2019.

Vazzano is also charged with misleading state and federal officers of the whereabouts of those employees. He turned himself over to Rocky Hill Police and was released on a $50,000 bond.