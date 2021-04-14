Brother arrested in man's homicide: Meriden police

Police said during the investigation, Dante’s brother, Anthony Smith, was identified as a suspect.

MERIDEN, Conn. — Meriden police arrested a man Tuesday in connection with his brother's murder over the weekend.

Dante Smith, 38, was shot and died from his injuries on Saturday. Police were called to Midstate Medical Hospital for a report of a man with a gunshot wound. Smith died from his injures.

Police said during the investigation, Dante’s brother, Anthony Smith, was identified as a suspect.

Police said during an interview Tuesday, Anthony was cooperative with detectives and admitted to accidentally shooting his brother with a rifle. He was held on several outstanding arrest warrants.

Anthony Smith was charged in connection with the homicide and held on a $500,000 bond.

A search of Anthony’s residence produced rifle ammunition and a pistol. Police said Anthony is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing a firearm and/or ammunition.

Police said the incident is still being investigated and additional charges are anticipated.

