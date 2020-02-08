The employee, a 22-year-old, had just recently started working at the restaurant.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Authorities say a Burger King worker was fatally shot after a dispute over a delay in a food order.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office identified the shooter in a news release Sunday as 37-year-old Kelvis Rodriguez Tormes. He is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, destruction of evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The employee was identified as 22-year-old Desmond Armond Joshua Jr., who had only recently begun working at the restaurant.

An arrest affidavit notes a witness said the restaurant was busy and the drive-thru was backed up, which caused customers to wait longer than usual.

A woman reportedly became so upset about the delay that she said she was going to have "her man" come to the restaurant, so an employee refunded her $40 and asked her to leave.

Later, Tormes, whose relationship with the woman is not known, was said to have shown up and threatened Joshua, telling him, "You got two seconds before I shoot you."

A witness reportedly heard the shot and saw Joshua fall to the ground, with Tormes getting into his truck and driving off.

He later was found and arrested.

